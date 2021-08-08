Asio Capital LLC Buys 1,642 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 219,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of GSEW traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,050 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24.

