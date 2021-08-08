Asio Capital LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,515 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.38. 594,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

