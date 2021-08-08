Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.26 on Friday, hitting $2,714.77. 1,024,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,513.39. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

