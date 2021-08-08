AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after buying an additional 1,747,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after buying an additional 1,693,064 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,220,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.22. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.