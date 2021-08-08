Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATROB opened at $16.00 on Friday. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $494.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

