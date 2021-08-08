Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATROB opened at $16.00 on Friday. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $494.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Astronics Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.