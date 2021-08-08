ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Trading Down 1.9%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. 67,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 26,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter.

