ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

ATN International stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. ATN International has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $700.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -188.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ATN International by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

