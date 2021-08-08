ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$38.00 and last traded at C$37.30, with a volume of 56852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATA. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target (up previously from C$37.00) on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8684727 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

