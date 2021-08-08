AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.17 on August 26th

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

AudioCodes has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AudioCodes to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

