Augmedix (AUGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Augmedix to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.