Augmedix (AUGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Augmedix to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

