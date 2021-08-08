Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €92.00 by Nord/LB

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NDA. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.46 ($88.77).

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €76.60 ($90.12) on Friday. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 52-week high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company’s fifty day moving average is €81.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

