Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5,757.7% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

ADP opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

