Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $16 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $783.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $708.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $805.64. The company has a market cap of $328.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

