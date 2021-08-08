Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.