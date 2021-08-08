Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.12% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 741,151 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,365,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,362.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,995.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.41 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $56.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.46.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

