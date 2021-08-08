Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,511 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 77,557 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the first quarter worth $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 55.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 83.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,738 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

WBK opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.33. Westpac Banking Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

