Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.72. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Avaya stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14. Avaya has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $34.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.