Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 244,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 44,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 277,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. 1,633,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,066. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

