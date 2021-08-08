Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Has $8.42 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,556,553 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78.

