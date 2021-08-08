Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,731,000 after purchasing an additional 52,628 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 138,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,400. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $407.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.