Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,624,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,218,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after buying an additional 308,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $213.22 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $112.21 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

