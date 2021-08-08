AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 197.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,656. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $322.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425,910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,091,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,277,000 after buying an additional 254,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

