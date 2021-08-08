Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $250.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $192.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.58. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.37 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $829,743.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.