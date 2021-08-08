B. Riley Comments on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ METC opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $362.13 million, a P/E ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.