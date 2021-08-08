B. Riley Increases Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $24.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $4,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

