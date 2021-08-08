Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is AltraVue Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up approximately 5.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,393,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,757,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,751,692. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

