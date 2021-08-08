Band Protocol (BAND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $62.31 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.28 or 0.00016387 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $256.07 million and approximately $62.31 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00840579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00101214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00040058 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.