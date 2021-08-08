Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.8-486.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $475.04 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

BAND stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.44.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

