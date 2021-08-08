Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BKIMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

