Barclays Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBK. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.84 ($6.87).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.31 ($6.25) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

