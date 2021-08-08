Barclays Cuts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $107.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

