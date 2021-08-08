Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DASTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.
Shares of DASTY stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
