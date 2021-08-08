Barrington Research Comments on IAA, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.51. IAA has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The business had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

