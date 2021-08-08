Barrington Research Increases U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target to $139.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

USPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $390,250. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.