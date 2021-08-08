Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.50 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of BHC stock opened at C$33.46 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$19.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.43.

In related news, Director Amy Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.96, for a total value of C$463,070.58.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.