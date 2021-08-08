Bay Rivers Group Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bay Rivers Group grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.82 on Friday, reaching $590.68. 709,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.53 and a 52-week high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

