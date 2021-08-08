Bay Rivers Group Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.60. The company had a trading volume of 747,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,198. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

