Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,811. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAYRY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. AlphaValue cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

