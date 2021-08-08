Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.
OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,811. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.