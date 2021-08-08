Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,793,000 after buying an additional 761,394 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 858,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,960,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,958,000 after acquiring an additional 588,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIP shares. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. 221,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,363. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $56.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

