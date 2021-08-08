Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. 2,974,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

