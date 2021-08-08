Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $502,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,159. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.21. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $78.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

