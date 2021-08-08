Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 115,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,209. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56.

