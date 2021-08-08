Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 10,582 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

DFAU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. 161,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,374. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26.

