Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.85-12.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.84. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$19.94-20.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.46 billion.Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.850-$12.950 EPS.

BDX stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.04. 1,400,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $274.50.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

