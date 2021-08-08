Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.850-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.94 billion-$20.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.85-12.95 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.01. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.50.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.