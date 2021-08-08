Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Jeff Benck Buys 1,900 Shares

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,900 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,971,000 after acquiring an additional 793,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,119,000 after acquiring an additional 468,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 211.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,252,000 after acquiring an additional 133,202 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.