Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 53,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

