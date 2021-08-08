Berry Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 33.93%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Berry stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

