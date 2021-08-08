Bertrand Loy Sells 17,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,537,000 after buying an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

