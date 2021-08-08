Bertrand Loy Sells 17,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ENTG stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,537,000 after buying an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
