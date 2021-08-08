BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of BYSI opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.54. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BeyondSpring by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 287,788 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in BeyondSpring by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 161,150 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth $1,267,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

